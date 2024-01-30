Kelly Clarkson Stuns in Sleek Patterned Dress While Chatting With Justin Timberlake on Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is slowly turning into a style icon! The American Idol winner, 41, looked bright and beautiful in her fashionable outfit on the January 30 episode of her Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she welcomed Justin Timberlake as a guest to discuss his music. Kelly wore a sleek, multi-colored patterned dress that highlighted her skinny figure. The “Stronger” singer also wore a pair of brown pointed heels. Lastly, Kelly rocked heavy bangs that covered her forehead.

Kelly showed off her gorgeous look as she interviewed Justin, 42, about his new single, “Selfish,” and his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. During their sit-down chat, Justin hinted that new *NSYNC music is coming soon. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future,” he said, as the audience cheered.

Since season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show returned in early January after a holiday break, the gorgeous host has been showing off her fashionable outfits and skinny body. Kelly opened up to PEOPLE about her recent weight loss journey in an interview published January 4.

“I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” she explained. “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

The “My Life Would Suck Without You” singer also noted that she gets steps in during her daily commute in New York City. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said. Kelly filmed the first four seasons of her talk show at Universal Studios in Los Angeles before the production moved to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in NYC.

Previously, Kelly revealed to Extra that she had been living with a thyroid issue and an autoimmune disorder and lost nearly 40 pounds in 2018. “I’m not working out! I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!’ ” she said at the time.