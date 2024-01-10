Kelly Clarkson Says She Feels ‘Sexier in New York’ Following Weight Loss Comments: Watch

Kelly Clarkson, 41, looks better than ever and she knows it! The “Because Of You” songstress made a joke about her new appearance during the January 10 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the episode, Kelly interviewed Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer, 58, and the actor made a joke about his wife thinking that he looks “sexier in New York.” Kelly then gushed over the 58-year-old’s outfit.

“Well, if you’re dressing like this sir,” the talk show host said. At this point in the clip, Kelly then pointed out Jon’s dapper grey suit. “Hey! It turns out I’m sexier in New York,” the 41-year-old quipped. After she made the remark, Kelly’s audience responded with many cheers and applause. The blonde beauty erupted in laughter but stopped to clarify that she was merely kidding. “I was just making a joke because everyone’s talking about… I’m like, turns out I was a dog in L.A.,” Kelly said.

Before Jon could go back to his original point, Kelly couldn’t help but interject once more. “Anyway, I was just kidding,” she said. “I’m totally kidding!” Soon after the moment landed online, many of Kelly’s fans took to the comments to react. “Kelly you are gorgeous in NY, CA and anywhere you go, always have been and always will be,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Jon looks great! Kelly too as always.”

The mother-of-two‘s recent joke about being “sexier” in the Big Apple comes just one week about Kelly opened up to PEOPLE about her recent weight loss journey. “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” she told the mag for its recent cover story. “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Kelly also made sure to note that she gets many steps in during her daily commute in NYC. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” the American Idol winner added. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.” She also credited the move from Los Angeles to NYC for adding to her happiness. “I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors,” Kelly shared. “Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good— and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it.”