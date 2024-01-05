Kelly Clarkson Says She’s Getting Put Into ‘Tight S**t’ After She ‘Lost Weight’

Kelly Clarkson joked with a fan that she is being styled to fit into tighter clothes after losing weight. The talk show host and singer-songwriter, 41, was seen in a January 2 TikTok video performing on stage. At one moment, a fan offered her a shot of vodka in between songs, to which Kelly was seen struggling to kneel down due to her snug outfit.

“Oh, boy. I really can’t bend in these,” the “Since U Been Gone” artist said. “Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight, and they’re like, ‘Let’s get you into this tight s**t.’” The crowd then cheered as Kelly examined the small bottle while returning to center stage. Kelly was wearing a stunning all-black jumpsuit and kept her hair down for the evening.

At another point in the social media clip, the Kelly Clarkson Show host joked that the small bottle smelled “like electric glue.” As she saluted the fan with the shot bottle before taking a swig, Kelly made another quip about her outfit, joking, “My thighs [are] gonna come out.”

@sabbbb0 I TOOK A SHOT WITH FREAKING KELLY CLARKSON!!! #kellyclarkson #chemistryresidency #lasvegas I have so many videos from many angles and have no idea who sent me this one. But thank you to every single person that found me and sent it to me! I appreciate it! ♬ original sound – Sab💓

The American Idol alum recently opened up about how she lost weight during an interview with PEOPLE, which was published on January 3. Since moving to New York City, Kelly noted that raising her kids involves quite the workout by walking around town. She shares children River Rose and Remington Alexander with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she pointed out. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down. … I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Previously, Kelly revealed to Extra that she had been living with a thyroid issue and an autoimmune disorder and lost nearly 40 pounds in 2018.

“I’m not working out! I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!’” Kelly revealed at the time before explaining what helped in her health journey. “I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox (by Steven R. Gundry, MD). It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic … Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”