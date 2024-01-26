Kylie Jenner Glitters in Silver Sequin ‘Mermaid’ Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner shined in another gorgeous outfit at Paris Fashion Week. The makeup mogul, 26, attended the Margiela fashion show on Thursday, January 25 in a stunning sequin ensemble that she showed off on her TikTok. Kylie, who went to the show with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, wore a silver, mermaid-like metallic dress with gray see-through gloves that resembled scales. The mom-of-two also rocked a pair of white high heels.

As for her fabulous accessories, Kylie had on silver earrings and rings that matched her dress. The reality star wore her long brunette locks in a wet-look hairstyle. Lastly, Kylie sported a full face of makeup including a light touch of lipstick.

Kylie showed off her full look in two TikTok videos, the first of which was played to audio from The Karadshians of her mom saying, “Look at this. Isn’t it great?” Kylie turned around to display her entire body, including her butt, in her dress.

In the second video, Kylie filmed herself all dressed up in the car seemingly on her way to the Margiela show. She smiled at the camera and struck several poses as her wet-looking hair slightly covered her face.

Kylie has been killing the fashion game with so many epic looks throughout her time in Paris. On January 24, the TV star brought her daughter, Stormi Webster, 5, to the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show and they wore identical black gowns. Kylie had on a strapless dress with a sexy cut-out in the back, and she tied the ensemble together with a black mesh shawl featuring feathered trim. Stormi, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeve dress and a matching feathered shawl.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also stunned at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show in a see-through white gown. The ensemble seemingly featured a sexy corset underneath and a strapless design. Kylie styled the number with clear silver heels, gold earrings, and minimal glam. Fans got to see her full look as she sat front row at the show with Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford.

At the Jean Paul Gaultier show, Kylie sweetly waved to her friend Jordyn Woods as the latter star entered the show. While they didn’t sit together, Kylie previously confirmed that she and Jordyn have reconciled after they had a falling out in 2019 when Jordyn made out with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. In an interview back in November, Kylie revealed that she and Jordyn “always stayed in touch” after the scandal.