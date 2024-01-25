Bella Thorne Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Gold Bodysuit For Latest Paris Fashion Week Show: Photos

Bella Thorne looked like a golden goddess during her latest Paris Fashion Week appearance. The 26-year-old actress showed up to the Gaurav Gupta show on Thursday, January 25 in a sheer long-sleeved bodysuit with intricate gold beading including fake beaded nipples. Bella also rocked a black maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and a pair of black heels.

The former Disney Channel star accessorized her risqué look with several silver and gold rings as well as a pair of gold earrings. Bella had on long black nails and sported dark red lipstick. Last but not least, the Famous In Love star wore her signature red hair down for the fashion show.

Bella has been slaying in fabulous outfits at PFW 2024 so far. On January 23, she wore a sparkling green dress with a matching cape to the Stephen Rolland Front Row Spring/Summer show. Her dress was complete with sheer sleeves that matched the rest of the look. She wore her red locks down in a wavy style for the day.

Earlier that week, the “Watch Me” singer attended the Schiaparelli show in Paris in a classy black velvet jumpsuit, which featured gold buttons and fur shoulder top. She complimented the look with a matching flopping hat and long, gold earrings. Bella shared photos of her look to Instagram, writing, “@schiaparelli Haute Couture in Paris was a dream ✨.”

Bella also pulled out all the stops at Paris Fashion Week last fall. She took to Instagram in October 2023 to celebrate the semiannual event with a carousel of stylish photos. In the selfies, Bella rocked a white crop top blouse, a leather skirt, and brown high heels. She completed her look with multiple gold accessories including hoop earrings and large cocktail rings.

In addition to being a fashion icon and talented actress, Bella is also finally getting into directing. On January 10, she announced her feature directing debut with the upcoming film Color Your Heart. “I’m beyond excited and grateful to team up with this lovely group of people, and more than honored to tell this incredible true story,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared the big news. “LETS GO TEAM.”