Bella Thorne Wows in Plunging Green Gown With a Cape at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Thorne stepped out for Paris Fashion Week 2024 wearing a unique green flowing ensemble. While attending the Stephen Rolland Front Row Spring/Summer show on Thursday, January 23, the 26-year-old actress was photographed showing off her stunning look.

Bella’s outfit featured a sparkling, green plunging scoop-neck dress with matching sheer sleeves and a coordinating cape that flowed with her dress. The former Disney Channel star wore her red locks down in a wavy style for the day.

Earlier this week, Bella wowed PFW in a different outfit while attending the Schiaparelli show. Photographers captured the Her & Him director wearing a classy black velvet jumpsuit, which featured gold buttons and fur shoulder tops. Bella completed the look with a matching flopping hat and long, gold earrings.

Bella’s career has been reaching new heights over the past few years. Earlier this month, Deadline reported that she is set to direct her first feature film titled Color Your Hurt. The movie focuses on the real-life story of a young gay man who grew up in the bible belt. According to the outlet, the “Burn So Bright” singer described her enthusiasm for the upcoming project.

“Color Your Hurt is not just a screenplay; it’s one of the most inspiring projects I’ve ever penned,” she said. “As I step into my new role as a movie director, it symbolizes the beginning of a truly impactful and exhilarating chapter in my career. I could not be more honored to tell a true story that has moments I deeply connect with.”

Aside from her feature directorial debut, Bella has also been reported to be appearing in season 3 of The White Lotus. However, she has remained tight-lipped about the casting news.

While speaking with The Messenger in December 2023, Bella teased, “I can’t say anything. There’s not a word from my mouth,” she emphasized. “But I will say I love [series creator] Mike White. He is amazing. I am a huge Mike White supporter, and I will leave it at that.”

Apart from her career, Bella also got engaged to entrepreneur and film producer Mark Emms in May 2023 after less than a year of dating.