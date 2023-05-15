Blake Lively Debuts New Red Hair Makeover While Filming ‘It Ends With Us’: Before & After Photos

Blake Lively's red hair appearance comes just three days after she was seen rocking her staple blonde locks at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

May 15, 2023
Blake Lively filming 'It Ends With Us
Actress Blake Lively
Blake Lively on the set of "Gossip Girl".
Blake Lively was seen getting to work on the set of her new movie 'All I See Is You' wearing a flower print Summer dress and suede booties.
Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / Shutterstock / SplashNews

Blake Lively has been spotted filming her new movie, It Ends With Us, with a new look: red hair. As seen below, the 35-year-old actress switched out her signature honey-blonde tresses for reddish-brown locks as she plays her character, Lily Bloom. The below photo was taken on Monday, May 15 in New York City. Just a few weeks ago, Blake rocked her usual hair color at the grand re-opening of Tiffany’s New York City store, which can also be seen below.

Blake Lively filming 'It Ends With Us
Blake Lively rocks red hair while filming 'It Ends With Us' on May 15, 2023

Blake appears to be wearing a wig for her part, as just three days before she was photographed filming the movie, she was seen attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour with her oldest two children with Ryan ReynoldsJames, 7, and Inez, 6. After the concert ended, some lucky fans saw Taylor, 33, exiting the stage with Blake, James, and Inez, and Blake appeared to have blonde hair. Footage of them leaving the backstage area can be viewed here.

Blake Lively
Blake Lively arrives at the Tiffany Store opening on April 27, 2023

The Gossip Girl alum was also filming with her co-star, Justin Baldoni, on Monday, who was cast as Ryle Kincaid, Lily’s love interest. In addition to co-starring in the film, Blake is serving as an executive producer, while Justin is directing. Now that’s one talented duo! Blake was photographed wearing a brown fit and flare dress, while Justin donned an all-black ensemble and sat on a stoop behind her.

Blake Lively filming 'It Ends With Us
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filming 'It Ends With Us' in New York City on May 15, 2023

Although Blake is a generally beloved star, there was some criticism over the casting director’s decision to include her in the movie because of her age. Lily was written as a 23-year-old character, and Blake is 12 years above that as of this writing. “There comes a point when actors and actresses must be real with themselves.. because why is old a** Blake Lively playing Lily? I would have loved to see a fresh face,” one critic tweeted in January after Blake and Justin’s casting was announced. “I love Blake Lively, but in my personal opinion, she is too old to play Lily in It Ends With Us,” another wrote, with dozens more in agreement.

It Ends With Us is based on the novel written by Colleen Hoover of the same name. It follows the relationship that forms between Lily and Ryle, a neurosurgeon, and how they navigate their attraction as they face skeletons from their past. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

