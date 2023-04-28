Blake Lively Looks Incredible In Plunging Leather Dress After Welcoming Baby No. 4: Photos

Blake Lively had a night out at the re-opening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store on April 27, and she came to slay in her leather look for the evening.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 28, 2023 9:33AM EDT
blake lively
View gallery
Blake Lively poses for a portrait in New York to promote her latest film, "All I See Is You," where she plays a blind woman who regains her sight Blake Lively Portrait Session, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Blake Lively Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Reopening of NYC Flagship Store, The Landmark, Tiffany & Co., NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 27 Apr 2023
Blake Lively out in an eye-catching orange pants suit!. 25 Apr 2022 Pictured: Blake Lively. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA851402_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Tiffany & Co. re-opened its flagship store in New York City on Thursday, April 27, and Blake Lively was one of the many stars in attendance. The mom of four looked beyond incredible for her night out, rocking a button down leather dress with low-cut neckline. The ensemble’s top and bottom half were unbuttoned, allowing for a plunging neckline and high leg slit. The dress was complete with a belt around Blake’s midsection, and she accessorized with a chunky necklace.

blake lively
Blake Lively at the Tiffany & Co. event. (Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

For her glam look, Blake wore her hair in tight curls for a full, voluminous look. She rocked dark eye makeup to go with her edgy leather look, which was paired with matching brown shoes. Her wrists were adorned with bracelets, as well, for a fully accessorized ensemble.

Earlier this year, Blake gave birth to her fourth child. She did not publicly announce the news, but by February, she was no longer rocking a baby bump in social media posts, and the news that she had given welcomed baby number four was confirmed. Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have yet to reveal their newborn’s gender or name. The couple is notoriously private when it comes to their kids (they also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3). In fact, Betty’s name wasn’t even revealed until nearly a year after her birth when Blake’s bestie, Taylor Swift, used the moniker in a song from her 2020 album, Folklore.

Taylor is close with Blake, Ryan and their children. In fact, she recently met up with the couple for dinner in New York City amidst a few days off from her Eras Tour. Taylor and Blake also had a girls’ night out with Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters earlier this month in NYC. The singer is newly single after recently breaking up with her boyfriend of more than six years, Joe Alwyn, and is clearly leaning on her close friends in the aftermath!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad