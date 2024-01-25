Kylie Jenner Sweetly Waves to Former BFF Jordyn Woods as They Attend the Same PFW Show

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods shared a small moment as they both went to the Jean Paul Gaultier x Simone Rocha show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, January 24. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, gave a small wave to her friend, 26, as Jordyn entered the show. It also appeared that the model waved back towards Kylie as they kept on walking.

Kylie rocked a sheer, white, strapless dress as she sat up close for the show. The mini-dress had a corset-style base with a sheer white top over it, showing off the stylish look. She completed the look with a pair of silver high heels, and she showed off the look a little more on her Instagram.

Jordyn also shared a Jean Paul Gaultier-designed outfit with a long-sleeve, sheer black jumpsuit, with a few flowers covering her top. In addition to the floral embellishments on her top, she also had a few nature-inspired earrings on for the sexy outfit. “You deserve your flower,” Jordyn wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Kylie and Jordyn revealed that they had squashed their beef when they were spotted going out to dinner together in July 2023. The two women were best friends up until 2019, when Jordyn was spotted making out with Tristan Thompson, who was Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time. Jordyn claimed that she apologized to the Good American founder after the fact in a Red Table Talk interview. At the time, Kylie opened up about the falling out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others,” she said.

Following their initial reunion, reports surfaced about the two of them and they were also seen together at New York Fashion Week. Kylie also spoke about the two of them keeping in touch during a conversation with Tristan on a November episode of The Kardashians. “Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” she said.