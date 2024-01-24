Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Plunging Green Gown at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

 Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Plunging Green Gown at Paris Fashion Week – Hollywood Life

The 'Hustlers' star went for a nature-inspired look with a floral shawl as she attended the Elie Saab show at Paris Fashion Week.

January 24, 2024 10:31AM EST
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez looked beautiful as she arrived for a show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, January 24. The singer and actress, 54, sported a plunging green dress giving a definite mother-nature look as she rocked tons of flowers along with her dress. She kept up her theme of floral-inspired outerwear, as she rocked a similar coat made up of flowers earlier in the week.

The plunging gown was a light, natural-looking shade of green, which was perfectly complimented by her shawl. Her lengthy shawl, which reached the floor behind her was made up of light purple and green petals, making a perfect match for her. She also  sported a gold bow in her hair. As she watched the show, it definitely had nature vibes.

J.Lo arrives for the show. (LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

This wasn’t the only flower-inspired dress that J.Lo has worn during this Paris Fashion Week. Earlier in the week, she rocked a white coat, which she later revealed was made up of rose petals at the Schiaparelli show. She also accesorized with some eye-catching gold glasses. She shared more details about the Daniel Roseberry-designed dress in an Instagram post on Monday, January 22. “A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar,” she wrote. “Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era.”

Jennifer looks beautiful as she watches the show. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

As Jennifer detailed her white rose petal coat, she also teased the upcoming release of her new album (and movie) This Is Me…Now. The album is dropping on February 16, and it is her first new record in a decade, following 2014’s A.K.A. Along with the album, J.Lo is also releasing a companion film, where she shares her story and pokes fun at her own love life with an eye-catching movie. She gave fans a peak when she shared the trailer on January 17. The clip showed the actress getting married to multiple men and getting confronted by her friends.

