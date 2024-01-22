Jennifer Lopez Rocks Wild Sunglasses & Debuts Short Hair Makeover at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez looked beautiful as she attended the Schiaparelli, Haute Couture show at the at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22. The This Is Me… Now singer, 54, revealed that she had gotten a new shorter hairstyle, and she also sported some unique, gold sunglasses. J.Lo was super fashionable in her white and black outfit.

The shades that Jennifer sported were eye-shaped and had eyebrow designs that went along with them. She also had a pair of matching earrings that perfectly complimented the shades. The Hustlers actress also sported a white turtleneck, as well as a matching jacket that appeared to resemble flower petals. She also rocked black tight pants and matching heels, and she carried a black clutch, which also appeared to have a face on it. She also accessorized with a white belt, with an intricate buckle.

J.Lo’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes just days after she dropped the trailer for her new movie This Is Me… Now, which accompanies her new album of the same name. In the musical movie, she pokes fun at her past marriages and in the trailer is seen marrying multiple men and being confronted by her friends. The new record will be released on February 16, and it’ll be her first album in a decade, with her last full-length being 2014’s A.K.A.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Jennifer showed off a stylish look at Paris Fashion Week. She regularly shows off fashionable looks at events and on social media. Earlier in January, she supported her husband Ben Affleck at the 2024 Golden Globes, as his movie Air was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. At the event, J.Lo stunned in a long pink, strapless gown, with a similar floral design on her sleeves. From the red carpet to the beach, of course, the singer can do it all. At the end of 2023, Jennifer was seen rocking a beautiful white bikini during a vacation in St. Barts to close out the year.