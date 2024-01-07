Jennifer Lopez Wows in Strapless Pink Gown as She Supports Ben Affleck at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez was a floral dream at this year’s Golden Globe Awards! The 54-year-old actress and singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a strapless rose petal pink gown, which featured puffy rose-designed sleeves. The Mother star also wore her hair down in bouncy curls for the evening.

Jennifer’s husband, Ben Affleck, was tapped to be a presenter at the awards ceremony, and she opened up to Variety about how supportive they are of each other’s careers.

“I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m gonna express myself,” the “On My Way” songstress noted. “He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him.”

Ben’s and his best friend Matt Damon‘s 2023 film Air was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. The two starred in the movie as well as produced it. Ben portrayed the real-life co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight.

It’s clear that Ben and Jennifer are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The pair — who got married in 2022 — have been asked numerous times in the past about how they inspire one another in their respective careers. This upcoming February, the Marry Me actress will drop her new album, This Is Me…Now, in addition to a film about the record.

Jennifer’s latest album is partially inspired by Ben. While speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2022, the “Let’s Get Loud” artist opened up about how her and Ben’s 2004 breakup affected her and how their eventual reunion inspired her to write new music.

“It was so painful after we broke up,” Jennifer said at the time. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, I was — it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. Couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending.”

During a subsequent 2023 interview with Variety, Jennifer confessed that she and Ben have “PTSD” from their past split due to the intense media microscope they were under throughout the early 2000s. Nevertheless, she pointed out, “we’re much older now. We’re wise. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”