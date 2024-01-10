Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Her Past Marriages in ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Music Video

Jennifer Lopez is in on the joke that she’s been married and divorced several times. The 54-year-old superstar dropped the music video for her new single, “Can’t Get Enough,” on Wednesday, January 10 and it pokes fun at her history with weddings. The video begins with Jennifer getting married to a man played by Tony Bellissimo in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. As Jennifer says “I do” in a white cutout gown, some of the guests gossip about the bride.

As Jennifer and her husband party at their reception, a new groom, played by Derek Hough, suddenly appears for the first dance. After the pair’s ballroom-style routine, a third and final groom, played by Trevor Jackson, joins Jennifer for the seated dinner and a big group dance. “Third time’s the charm?” one of the wedding guests says, as another guest responds, “You wanna bet?”

As the wedding winds down, Jennifer cuts her cake with the three grooms. But Jennifer looks terrified and concerned as she wipes the cake off her face. The video ends with a shot of Jennifer sitting alone in a room, hearing the voices of men naming all the things she did wrong in her relationships.

“Can’t Get Enough” is the first single off Jennifer’s upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, which will be released February 16 along with the Prime Video companion film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. The Hustlers star announced her music video was out on Instagram, writing, “It’s finally here!!! The #CantGetEnough single and video are out…NOW!”

The “Can’t Get Enough” music video was Jennifer’s way of poking fun at her past marriages. She was married three times, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, before she and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship and tied the knot in August 2022. Jennifer was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez but they broke up in 2021.

While on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7, Jennifer spoke to Variety and teased the music video and debut single from her album, which is inspired by her relationship with Ben.

“I think it might surprise some people. It’s definitely kind of a meta story about the journey that it takes from getting from heartbreak back to love… I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings,” she said. “Again, I don’t take myself too seriously. I think that life is a crazy journey where you fall down and you get back up, and you keep trying and you never give up.”

As for what Ben thinks about the “Can’t Get Enough” video, Jennifer said, “He sees me as an artist. He knows that I’m going to express myself. He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him.”