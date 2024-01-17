Jennifer Lopez Marries Multiple Times & Gets Called a ‘Sex Addict’ in ‘This Is Me… Now’ Movie Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her story to streaming! The iconic popstar, 54, released the new trailer for her upcoming movie This Is Me… Now on Wednesday, January 17. The upcoming movie is a reimagining of Jennifer’s life and love stories, including confrontations from friends due to her multiple marriages.

The preview featured so many extravagant scenes, including choreography and weddings to a few different men. There were also some scenes with some of Jennifer’s friends being a little judgemental about her romantic choices. “We think you might be a sex addict,” one person says in the trailer, and J.Lo looks shocked.

In addition to the wedding scenes and moments with her friends, there are also quite a few steampunk-inspired set pieces as well as moments where she’s discussing romance with her partners. Throughout the trailer, Jennifer’s voiceover speaks about how at heart she regularly puts her love life above all else. “I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics, that we’re weak. I’m not weak. I learn the hard way not all love stories have a happy ending,” she says. “Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always, ‘in love.'”

The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @PrimeVideo. Watch the trailer…NOW. pic.twitter.com/RMJddbl6dU — jlo (@JLo) January 17, 2024

The movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 16. The David Meyer-directed film is dropping at the same time as her upcoming record of the same name. The singles from This Is Me… Now appeared to have some similarities to the movie, with scenes of Jennifer poking fun at her past marriages in the music videos.

The This Is Me… Now film is set to give fans a look into J.Lo’s outlook from a very unique perspective. “This genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart,” Amazon said in the trailer’s description.

Besides Jennifer, the musical film has a star-studded cast, including Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Sadghuru, and Derek Hough. The “I’m Real” singer’s husband Ben Affleck is also set to appear.