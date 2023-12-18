Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Green Sequin Gown & Sings Holiday Hits at Her & Ben Affleck’s Christmas Party

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez was filled with holiday cheer as she hosted a Christmas party with her husband, Ben Affleck. The 54-year-old performer sang “Jingle Bells,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and more holiday tunes in videos shared by guests at the party on December 16. Jennifer wore a festive green sequin dress as she belted out the songs in the microphone. At one point, the mom-of-two approached her guests and said, “Everybody, sing,” to amp up the excitement in her Los Angeles home.

The “Bennifer” Christmas party was a star-studded affair with an epic guest list. Casey Affleck, Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Lily Rabe, Jennifer Lewis, and J.Lo’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, were all in attendance, according to PEOPLE.

“They threw a really fun party,” a source for the outlet said, adding that Jennifer and Ben, 51, “were both in such good spirits” at the event. Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme, 15, and Ben’s children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, were also at the party, the insider revealed. “The kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet,” the source said.

Jennifer is preparing for the release of her new album, This Is Me… Now, the sequel to 2002’s This Is Me.. Then which was inspired by Ben. This Is Me…Now, Jennifer’s first album in a decade, comes out February 16 and will feature 13 songs, including “Dear Ben pt. ll,” a new take on her original love song to the Argo actor. Jennifer is also releasing a companion film, This Is Me… Now: The Film, on the same day that her album drops.

In November 2022, Jennifer told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 in an interview that her new album was inspired by her reconnecting with the “love of my life.”

“We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life, and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists,” she said. “This is a real love. Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real.”