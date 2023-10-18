Jennifer Garner’s Son Samuel, 11, is Almost as Tall as His Mom on Coffee Outing in L.A.: Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner, 51, was a doting mom while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on October 18. The 13 Going on 30 star was spotted with her and Ben Affleck‘s son, Samuel, 11, while they started their busy day (see PHOTOS HERE). While out and about, Jennifer looked effortlessly chic in a black tank top and grey slacks. The 51-year-old accessorized her look with black sunglasses, patent leather loafers, and tucked her shirt into her trousers for a stylish look.

She was also prepared for a cool breeze that morning, as Jennifer carried a black zip-up sweater in her hand. The proud mother-of-three was also pictured holding a green coffee cup, a pink notebook, and a cell phone. Meanwhile, Samuel rocked what appeared to be his school uniform which featured a navy blue crewneck sweater and khaki pants. The preteen carried a large orange water bottle in his hand while he pulled his roller backpack behind him with the other.

Although Jennifer and her ex-husband share two other kids, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 17, were not pictured during the outing. The 51-year-old was spotted out with Seraphina and Samuel in Los Angeles just three days prior (see photos here). On that occasion, the brunette beauty rocked a casual ensemble that featured a grey t-shirt and jeans. Jennifer was pictured laughing and hugging her teenager as they enjoyed the weekend outing as a family.

Both outings come just days after Jennifer opened up about her experience raising three children during an interview with Access Hollywood on October 9. She also chatted about “mom guilt” and offered advice to other working mothers. “Working moms get such a bad…we get all freaked out because we’re told constantly ‘you have 18 summers,’ ‘you have this much time,’ ‘time is fleeting,’ and it makes you panic,” Jennifer said.

She later detailed what her own mother’s advice was to her. “My mom has always said to me ‘You’re their mom forever, don’t worry you can do your job. You’re their mom forever. I wish I had worked, I would have been a better mom. Your kids are going to be so proud of you.’ She’s always given me that kind of grounding in that sense,” Jennifer went on to add. Finally, she made sure to suggest that other busy moms allow themselves some “grace” when it comes to work-life balance. “In my world the balance is that sometimes I’m really fully all around and sometimes I’m really not,” she explained. “So whatever it is, however your balance looks just give yourself some grace.”