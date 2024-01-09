Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Sexy Cut-Out Wedding Dress in New Music Video Teaser

Even though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said their “I Dos” nearly two years ago, she’s still rocking wedding dresses! The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress took to Instagram on January 8 to promote her upcoming music video for her new single “Can’t Get Enough.” In the teaser, J.Lo appears to have multiple weddings with different men. She also makes sure to dazzle in unique wedding dresses for each fictional wedding.

For the first ceremony, the 54-year-old wowed in a sexy cut-out white gown. As J.Lo and her fictional groom jet off into their happily ever after, Jennifer shows off the dress which also featured two heart-shaped cut-outs front and center. The brunette beauty tied her golden tresses back into a sleek half-up-half-down style and added a wedding veil to complete the look. “Can’t wait for Can’t Get Enough in [2 emoji] days!!! #THISISMENOW The wait is almost over…,” Jennifer penned in the caption of the post.

In other snippets of the same video teaser, the Grammy-nominated artist put on a display of other wedding ensembles. In what appeared to be a scene of a wedding reception, Jennifer swapped the long gown for a white cocktail dress. Later, she turned heads in a strapless white gown for a separate wedding. The mother-of-two also sent fans into a frenzy by revealing that DWTS alum Derek Hough stars in the music video as one of Jennifer’s grooms.

Soon after J.Lo shared the music video teaser, many of her 253 million followers took to the comments to react. “everyone’s favorite bride,” one fan penned, while another chimed in, “THIS IS JUST AMAZING!!!” Meanwhile, a separate admirer couldn’t help but speculate that one of the grooms is supposed to be her husband, Ben. “The man in the car looks like Ben,” they swooned, along with a heart eyes emoji.

The next day, on January 9, Jennifer released a new teaser clip to the music video and fueled the fan frenzy. “TOMORROW! #CantGetEnough 9am PT,” she wrote in the caption of the video. In this new scene, Jennifer appeared to be in couple’s therapy with one of her partners, however, she did not reveal who the fictional man was. “Love this – already feels so personal,” one fan penned in the comments, while another added, “Can’t get enough of these teasers! Can’t wait for Wednesday!” Jennifer is set to release her new album, This Is Me…Now, on February 16. This album is a sequel to her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, famously about her relationship with Ben.