Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck Are ‘Real Partners’ Amid Stunning Red Carpet Appearance

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez, 54, and Ben Affleck, 51, were couple goals at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on December 5! The songstress was honored by Elle with the Icon Award and delivered an empowering speech about being a woman in Hollywood. Elsewhere during the evening, J.Lo spoke to Extra about her relationship with her husband and how they are “real partners” for each other.

The 54-year-old gushed over Ben when asked if she “takes his opinion” when it comes to her career. “We are real partners, not just in working together, but in life, as parents, as lovers, as a couple,” Jennifer explained. “We discuss everything with each other. I want his opinion, everything, because I trust him.” She made sure to note that she knows the Gone Girl star has the “best intentions” when it comes to giving her advice.

“I know he has the best intentions,” J.Lo shared. “He has no kind of agenda except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that’s what I have for him, too, so I definitely always want his opinion.” Earlier in the interview, the proud mother-of-two opened up about her upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, which is a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then. Both records are notably about her longtime romance with Ben. “It is very different than anything I have ever done in my life, the most personal, scary project I have ever done,” she said.

The Hustlers star also made sure to add how she spent plenty of time working on the album in the studio. “When I went into the studio, I was there every single day and I wrote on every single song,” Jennifer continued. “It was a very, very special project, and when it was done, I knew I wanted to do something different with it — and we did. We made a movie.” Her upcoming project, This Is Me… Now: The Film is set to release in February 2024 along with her new album.

For her night on the town with her hubby, J.Lo sizzled in a gown by Grace Ling. The ensemble featured a unique metal chest plate and a sleek high-waisted black skirt. She accessorized her look with diamond droplet earrings, a mini black clutch, and sky-high black heels. Jennifer’s glam for the evening featured a sexy smokey eye, a nude lip, and metallic gold nails. Many of her 253 million followers took to the comments of her Instagram post from the night to gush over her gown. “THE BEST LOOK OF THE NIGHT SLAY QUEEN!” one admirer penned, while another added, “Simply a woman wonderful and stunning.”