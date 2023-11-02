Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Changed Her Outlook on Her Own Beauty

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck, 51, knows just how to make Jennifer Lopez, 54, feel beautiful! While promoting her new Beso Balm with Vogue on November 2, the “On The Floor” songstress revealed how her husband of one year has helped change her views on beauty. Now, at 54 years old, J.Lo admits she loves herself more than ever. “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she shared. “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

Of course, she credited the Gone Girl star for helping her achieve that level of self-acceptance. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” the mother-of-two explained. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.” Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer admitted to using some of her skincare products on Ben. “I do put that JLo Glow Serum on him!” she said.

Most recently, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to show off her sexy date night ensemble on October 29. For the romantic evening with Ben, Jennifer rocked plunging green skin-tight dress with open-toe heels. “Date Night,” she captioned the carousel of photos, along with a white heart emoji. Soon after she shared the photos with her 252 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with compliments. “Haters gonna hate but she is beautiful, fine as wine,” one admirer swooned, while another added, “Beautiful as always.”

Aside from her stunning post, Ben and J.Lo recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August. The Selena star took to Instagram to share a few throwback wedding photos and gushed over her husband in the caption. “One year ago today … Dear Ben, Sitting here alone Looking at my ring ring Feeling overwhelmed It makes me wanna sing sing How did we end up here Without a rewind Oh my This is my life…,” she captioned the sweet post.

The 51-year-old and his second wife were married in August 2022, about 20 years after they first started dating. As many know, Bennifer were first engaged in the fall of 2002, however, they called it quits by 2004. J.Lo later married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed her twins Max and Emme with him. Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The now exes share three children including: Seraphina, 14, Samuel, 11, and Violet, 17.