Jennifer Lopez Slays in Plunging Green Sequin Dress for Night Out With Ben Affleck

Image Credit: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez absolutely stole the show at her friend Pia Miller’s 40th birthday party on October 28, when she wore a low-cut V-neck green sequin dress that hugged her toned figure. The 54-year-old slayed in a tight, lime green Tom Ford dress that showed off major cleavage and was cinched in around her tiny waist. The side of the dress featured a ruffled slit that put her toned legs on full display and she rocked a pair of green strappy Tom Ford Metallic Leather Padlock Sandals.

JLo accessorized her look with a Cult Gaia Caldera Clutch and stunning glam. She had her brown hair down and parted to the side in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Not only did JLo post stunning photos of herself in the dress, but she also posted a sexy reel from the party where she was dancing to her song with the wind blowing in her hair with leaves in her hands, “Waiting for Tonight.” JLo posted the video with the caption, “When your song comes on and you’re next to a plant… Waiting For Datenight 💚 #WaitingForTonight.”

Jennifer has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended a Brunello Cucinelli dinner when she rocked a tiny metallic silver halter-neck crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display. She styled the top with a high-waisted, silky white maxi skirt, a layered silver choker necklace, a black clutch, and a stunning updo.

Meanwhile, that same day, JLo had an Intimissimi event where she rocked a black Balmain Spring 2024 mini dress with massive white flowers on the bodice. She styled the dress with a black lace Intimissimi Living in Luxe Demi-Cup Balconette Bra underneath and a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Black Suede.