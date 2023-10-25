Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Rare PDA-Packed Moment at a Pumpkin Patch in New Video

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love is burning bright — even during spooky season! The A-list couple were spotted kissing and hugging at Tina’s Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks, California, according to a viral video that was shared via X on October 23. The clip featured Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, wrapping their arms around each other while in deep conversation before he quickly kissed the top of her nose.

In the background of the video appeared to be Jennifer’s child Emme, wearing a red sweater and jeans. The Marry Me actress shares 15-year-old Emme and son Max, also 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While taking a moment to talk amidst the large crowds, Jennifer and Ben “looked very in love,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Jennifer was so nice and offered to take a picture with my daughter, [who] loves her,” an eyewitness told the outlet, adding that the Lopez-Affleck bunch “looked like they were having a fun family day.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Tina’s Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks. pic.twitter.com/slnAV5QgSA — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) October 23, 2023

A second eyewitness told the outlet that the Gigli co-stars “were walking around like any other family there. They looked like they were having a good time. They were both very kind and very friendly.”

Jennifer and Ben prefer to keep their personal lives private, but they aren’t afraid to enjoy time alone in public or take their kids on adventures. Ben shares his three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben’s and Jennifer’s children have embraced the blended family lifestyle ever since the actors got married over the summer of 2022. From international road trips to going on simple errands together, the group makes it a point to stay close. As dedicated parents, Jennifer and Ben prioritize parenthood above anything else.

In fact, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker was inspired by her kids to portray her leading role in Netflix’s The Mother, which came out earlier this year. While speaking with Vogue Mexico in June, Jennifer revealed that she was inspired by her character to reassess how she raises her children now that they are young adults.

“It’s a very different relationship that you have to develop. And my children and I talk about it,” Jennifer said. “And I think by doing The Mother, it really helped me to over-analyze it, because when you’re living your life, you’re not really analyzing it, but when you’re working on a character, you go deeper into what they’re going through.”

Jennifer then asked herself, “How do you go from a mother-child relationship to an adult relationship with your kids? How will the rest of our lives be? Will they hide things from me or are we going to be open and forthcoming?'” and added that “all those questions are in [her] head” as she continues to raise her twins.