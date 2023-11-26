Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Cozy While Shopping for Furniture: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez, 54, and Ben Affleck, 51, showed off PDA while shopping for furniture in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday. The loved up spouses sat on a couch at a design store, in new photos, and looked so smitten with each other as they cozied up and gazed into each other’s eyes. They were also photographed walking around the store as they chatted and eyed certain products for their new mansion.

Jennifer wore a light blue turtleneck under a brown checkered blazer and jeans. She also had her long hair pulled up into a high bun. Ben wore a jacket, jeans, and sneakers.

Jennifer and Ben’s latest outing comes six months after they bought their mansion for a whopping $60.85 million. It’s located in Beverly Hills and includes 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a full basketball court. They reportedly spent almost two years looking for the perfect home until they found the roomy location and spent $15 million under the $75 million asking price.

Since they became owners of the property, Jennifer’s shared a few glimpses of it, in various photos and videos. One of the most recent clips was posted on Thanksgiving and showed her preparing a holiday spread for the backyard area of the mansion. “We used oranges, lemons and persimmons for the centerpiece. We layered in some greens to make it look festive,” she said in the video while also wishing her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving” in the caption.

In addition to embracing their new home together, Jennifer and Ben publicly and privately support each other whenever they can. The former recently admitted that her husband has helped her change her outlook on beauty, in an interview. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” she told Vogue earlier this month. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”