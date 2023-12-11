Jennifer Lopez Recreates Taylor Swift’s Iconic Red Lip: ‘I’m a Swiftie’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Nothing says holidays like a bold red lip! Jennifer Lopez, 54, made sure to praise fellow singers like Taylor Swift, 33, and Gwen Stefani, 54, for making the red lip iconic in a new makeup tutorial video on December 11. In the video, J.Lo explained that when she rocks a red lip she thinks of famous women who have also rocked the look. “I think of Marilyn Monroe, but I also think of Gwen Stefani… I think of Taylor Swift,” she said. “I’m a Swiftie too!”

Earlier, the mother-of-two explained that the bold hue is perfect for the festive season. “One of the great things about the holidays is getting to wear a red lip!” J.Lo said to her 253 million followers. Jennifer also explained that she uses a “neutral pencil” to set the perfect foundation for the lipstick. The brunette beauty added that the neutral lipliner makes her lips appear “fuller” and “plumper.”

After she applied the lipliner, J.Lo followed it up with her “favorite red” and applied it on the center of her pout. Rather than using the lipstick itself to fill out the rest of her lips, the Selena star opted to use a lip brush to “detail the corners” and achieve the perfect pout. Of course, the look was not complete until Jennifer added her Beso Balm from J.Lo Beauty. She noted it would keep her lips “hydrated” and make it appear “more plump.” The nourishing lip balm also added a glossy finish to her look.

At the end of the tutorial, Jennifer explained that this is her “classic Jenny from the block” look. During the video, she made sure to add her Complexion Booster to her eyes to finalize the glam. For her outfit, J.Lo dazzled in a low-cut black tank top and accessorized with a gold nameplate necklace and her go-to gold hoop earrings. “Can’t Get Enough of that Beso,” she captioned the post, along with a red lip emoji.

Most recently, J.Lo also promoted her new lip balm during an interview with Vogue on November 2. During the candid conversation, she gushed over her husband, Ben Affleck, 51, for making her continuously feel as “beautiful” as ever. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” she explained. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.” Later in the interview, Jennifer joked that she makes sure that Ben also uses her JLo Glow Serum on his skin.

If you want to channel the same red lipstick as J.Lo, try the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink, which provides a gorgeous pigment for a reasonable price of under $10. If you’re looking for something more dramatic, try the Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick, which will provide a flirty and fun pop of color to any makeup look.