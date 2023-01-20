Jennifer Coolidge Recites ‘Jenny From The Block’ In Hilarious 1st TikTok With J.Lo: Watch

Jennifer Coolidge has already won TikTok with her first-ever video. The White Lotus star shared her inaugural TikTok via Instagram on January 19 and decided to recite a “poem” that she liked. The poem? The one and only “Jenny From The Block.”

When she turns the camera to her right, Jennifer is sitting next to Jennifer Lopez. “I like that. I really really like that,” J.Lo tells Jennifer. After all, it is J.Lo’s hit song!

Her White Lotus co-stars were quick to show their love for Jennifer’s first TikTok. Meghann Fahy commented, “I just liked this twice.” Haley Lu Richardson wrote, “Oh my actual god.” Lukas Gage added, “U are my actual god.” Agreed, Lukas. Agreed.

It’s Jennifer Coolidge’s world lately, and we’re just living in it. Following the wildly successful second season of The White Lotus, the Emmy-winning actress won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. She looked stunning in a black sequined gown. Tanya may be gone, but her legacy will live on forever.

The Jennifers co-star in the upcoming Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding. She plays Josh Duhamel’s mom in the movie alongside J.Lo, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, and more. The movie follows Darcy and Tom, played by J.Lo and Josh, who gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding just as they begin to get cold feet. The wedding turns to chaos when the entire party is taken hostage.

Shotgun Wedding was filmed on location in the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer actually had a birds-eye view of Lenny’s room. “Lenny Kravitz had a room that [you could see from] my balcony,” Jennifer told Access Hollywood. “It, like, zeroed in it somehow. The point of view was just on Lenny’s balcony so I saw everything… He’s so sexy.” Shotgun Wedding will be released globally on Prime Video on January 27.