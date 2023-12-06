Gwen Stefani’s Lipstick is So Chic & Will Give You the Ultimate Color Pop for the Holidays

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani is the queen of fun makeup and stylistic choices and her beauty line GXVE Beauty mirrors just that. This isn’t just any celebrity beauty brand — by launching GXVE Beauty, she’s going back to her roots, since before she made it big, Gwen was a makeup artist. One of our favorite products from the brand is the Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipsticks, which have a velvety matte finish that will add a pop of color to any look. The shade Tragic Me is the perfect winter shade and could also make for a great stocking stuffer.

Shop the Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick for $24 on Amazon today!

When WhoWhatWear asked about her iconic lipsticks, she said the Original Me would be her “typical.” She continued to say, “I love a matte lipstick. I love the way it looks, I think it looks retro. It’s kind of what I’ve always worn. It’s safe, there’s not a lot of movement, you can eat [in it], and it lasts a long time.” We love a long-lasting lipstick that won’t transfer or fade! It’s highly pigmented and you can either leave it matte or add your favorite clear lipgloss for some shine. You don’t have to worry about fading or feathering and it’s 100% clean beauty.

Gwen continued about her devotion to the lipstick and shared, “I did what I was trying to do on this one which is [create] more comfort with matte lipstick. [Normally], it can be so dry for stage and stuff like that. You wouldn’t believe what I would go through with the dryness, but it was what I had to do. If it hits the microphone, or my hair gets in it, it’s a wrap,” she said. “You don’t have a mirror on stage and you’re up there for two hours sweating. So what I love about this is that it’s still matte, but it never dries. It always feels like it’s still comfortable. I’m really getting into the formulas here [laughs]. It’s fun, but this formula is really is great. I’m wearing it right now.