Madonna Shares Rare Photos & Videos With Daughter Mercy James for Her 18th Birthday

Madonna, 65, couldn’t be more proud of her daughter Mercy James on her milestone 18th birthday. The “Like a Virgin” songstress took to Instagram on Monday, January 22, to share rare images of her daughter and gush over her. The mom of six shared a video montage featuring Mercy, accompanied by audio of Mercy herself playing a piano solo. Snapshots included Madonna’s talented daughter at what appeared to be gymnastics competitions, at school, in Halloween costumes, performing with her mom, and snuggling up to her siblings.

In the caption, the “Vogue” hitmaker lavished her daughter with praise via a lengthy tribute. “Beautiful Chfifundo James! you’re 18 yrs old today!! Beautiful Mercy James,” she wrote. “You’re already a young woman! Beautiful African Queen!! You Surprised all of us! ♥️🇲🇼♥️🇲🇼♥️🇲🇼♥️🇲🇼 You were always the quiet one. The gentle one. The Shy and Stoic one. While All of my other children were clamoring for attention, you were Hiding under your hoodie — never wanting to draw attention to yourself. Always Humble and Kind. Always the first one to say thank you. To clear the table after dinner! To Come and Hug me and say how much you appreciate something. And Always the most Responsible.”

Madonna went on to declare herself “astounded by the woman” Mercy has become, calling her “poised and radiant” and a “true artist.” “To hear you play Chopin every night in my show with such confidence is such a thrill,” she continued. “To see what you see through the lens of your camera. To watch how you care for your younger sisters. To see you unfold from A Chrysalis to a Butterfly.”

Madonna, who is currently in the middle of her Celebration World Tour, concluded the post with a comedic wish for her beloved daughter. “Even though we both hate shellfish the world is your Oyster!! She is waiting for you to devour it. To eat it whole!!! To Slay it!!” she wrote.

Many of the proud mom’s 19.2 million fans rushed to the comments thread to offer their wishes to Mercy James. “What a gorgeous post. Watching you two perform together at the tour with our own children by our side (just as my parents took me to Virgin Tour) was so special,” wrote a follower, while another gushed, “Happy Birthday Mercy. The beautiful young lady with the million watt smile.”

Madonna is also mom to Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.