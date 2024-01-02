Madonna Shares Rare Photos of Her 6 Kids During New Year’s Celebration

Madonna had a fantastic time welcoming in 2024 with her six kids, as she showed in an Instagram post on Monday, January 1. The “Material Girl” singer, 65, shared tons of cute photos with her children Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, Stella, 10, and Estere, 10. Madge looked like a proud mama as the family kicked off the new year together!

Madonna gave a few glimpses of her kids during the getaway. She included photos of Rocco and Lourdes while on a boat ride. In one photo, Rocco leaned over while wearing a white tank top. The popstar sported a black dress with a white pattern and a designer sun hat. She also shared a close-up look at Lourdes, seemingly after a swim, as she sported a black bathing suit and colorful head scarf.

She also included a few photos that appeared to be taken later on, as she sported a black, leather corset and baggy jeans. She also had a “Happy New Year” headband. She hugged Lourdes, who rocked a lime green mini-dress. In another shot, she posed with Rocco, who sported a white button-down. She also hugged Mercy, who went for an all-black look. In the last photo with her kids, Madonna stood between the twins, while David struck a pose underneath them. One twin sported a Dolce & Gabbana jersey, while the other wore a bedazzled, black top. David sported a white top and purple pants.

In the caption, Maddona quoted the 80s electronic music group Inner City’s 1988 track “Good Life” with a fitting line for the new year. “Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go— It’s A Good Life,” she wrote. “Happy 2024 !!”

Of course, Madonna had much to celebrate as 2023 drew to a close. Back in June, it was revealed that she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection, leading to her postponing a number of tour dates. Her kids were by her side through the health scare. Thankfully, Madonna has made a recovery, and she was able to hit the road, performing her last show of the year on December 19 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.