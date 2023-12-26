Madonna Shares Rare Photos of Her Children for Christmas: ‘Santa Babies’

Madonna shared a rare glimpse into her holiday celebration with her six children via Instagram on Tuesday. The reel included pics of the “True Blue” singer rocking black fishnets and lingerie while snuggling up to her oldest daughter Lourdes, 27, and a similar shot alongside Mercy, 17. Both of her older daughters wore lovely dresses for the holiday dinner. She struck a few “Vogue” – worthy poses with her son David Banda, 18, as he rocked a sweater and tie for their formal festivities. In yet another pic, Madge posed with her youngest children, twins Stella and Estere, 11, who both wore black dresses. It’s unclear if son Rocco, 23, was present.

Her children also appeared to step outside to take care of some horses, and Mercy even danced for the camera in the dining room area. Fans got a glimpse of sweetly decorated Christmas cookies, the singer’s gorgeous Christmas tree, a lavishly appointed dinner table, and a cheeky Madonna ornament paying homage to her “Blonde Ambition” era. An odd pair of photos showed Madonna sitting on the floor in a pair of oversized cargo pants and t shirt while reading a book and rocking two braids with a faux fur cap. “Santa Babies…” the Desperately Seeking Susan star captioned the Instagram reel on December 26.

The “Like a Virgin” star has 19.2 million followers on Instagram, many of whom took to the comments thread to fuss over the pics. “Need a line of ornaments next year mother,” requested a fan, while another wrote, “Love this—- happy Christmas Ciccones!” A third gushed, “Merry Christmas @madonna and your beautiful familia.” “Merry Xmas Queen! U are our gift!” swooned a fourth.

Madonna’s happy holiday celebrations come five months after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection in June, putting her Celebration tour on hold. She recovered and finally took the stage in London on October 14.