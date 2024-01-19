Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Done Have Kids After Giving Birth to Twins: ‘They Cut My Tubes Out’

Kailyn Lowry admitted that she got tubal ligation surgery after giving birth to her new set of twins on her Barely Famous podcast on Friday, January 19. She revealed that she’s done having children after her most recent birth. The former reality star, 31, confirmed that she underwent the procedure to get her tubes tied after welcoming the son and daughter with her boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kailyn explained that when she got the procedure, she had been told that she may regret getting it done, and she said that she wouldn’t have been opposed to getting pregnant another time. “They cut my tubes out,” she said, per People. “I don’t regret it. But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not…like it wouldn’t have upset me.”

On the podcast, Kailyn revealed that her twins were born five weeks early and needed to spend time in the NICU. She also revealed that it was her first C-section. While she didn’t say when the kids were born, she did reveal that they were six weeks old when the podcast was recorded.

With the birth of her new son and daughter, Kailyn is now a mother of seven. Her first five children are all boys. She shares her oldest Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera. She has one son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin. She has two sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with her previous boyfriend Chris Lopez. She and Elijah also have one son Rio, who was born in 2023.

The Teen Mom star had revealed that she was pregnant with the twins in an October episode of her podcast. She revealed that she got pregnant just before a trip to Thailand, and she was very surprised to find out that she was pregnant. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she said. “My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].”