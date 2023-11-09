Kailyn Lowry’s Son Isaac, 13, Says His Mom Should ‘Stop Having Kids’ Amid Her Pregnancy With Twins

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kailyn Lowry, 31, is a mother-of-five and her son, Isaac, 13, is ready for the family to stop expanding! The Teen Mom 2 alum took to social media to share the sex of her twins in a new video and asked her kiddos what they thought. “I think mom should stop having kids,” the teenager said with a laugh. “Because there’s gonna be more boys, and more and more.”

In the clip, Kailyn posed with all of her children and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, in front of a giant sign that read “TWINS.” Meanwhile, Isaac’s brother Lincoln, 9, was also not pleased with having two more brothers. “I don’t feel good. I wanted them both to be girls,” he explained. “I already have too much brothers.” The blonde beauty’s son Lux, 6, was also in agreement and didn’t seem excited to have brothers. “Pretty nervous,” he told his mom when she asked what he thought of the news.

Despite his brother’s reactions, the 31-year-old’s son Creed, 3, told his mom that he was happy to have two more boys in the family. “Yes!” he said in the adorable video. Kailyn also shares son Rio, with Elijah and is rumored to have welcomed the little one earlier this summer. The TV personality welcomed Isaac with her ex, Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and both Creed and Lux with Chris Lopez.

Soon after Kailyn revealed the sex of her babies with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “Lmao Isaac said no more please cause he just knows they’ll all be boys,” one admirer joked, while another added, “Kail has no luck with girls, give it up boo.. Wait for granddaughters lol.” Meanwhile, a few others couldn’t help but speculate that Kailyn could be having one boy and one girl. “That one cannon that’s [sic] didn’t go off – it’s a girl,” a separate fan wrote, while a second quipped, “One is for sure a girl! So exciting.”

The latest update on her twins comes nearly two weeks after Kailyn confirmed that she was pregnant during the October 27 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. She dropped the exciting news when she recalled her recent trip to Thailand in conversation with Allison Kuch. “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she joked. Kailyn also assumed that she became pregnant before she left on the trip. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she added.