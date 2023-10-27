Kailyn Lowry Asks Fans for Help Naming Her Twins With Elijah Scott After Announcing Surprise Pregnancy

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Kailyn Lowry, 31, has enlisted the help of her 4.5 million Instagram followers to help her name the twins she’s expecting! Moments after she confirmed that she is pregnant with twins, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to her Instagram Story to ask her fans to help name her little ones. The mother-of-five shared a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and a pal and asked her fans to suggest names. “I’m telling you right now. You are not leaving the hospital without names so get it together. You have 2 jobs,” her friend joked in the text.

The 31-year-old added an Instagram “sticker” and labeled it “name these babies.” Soon after she asked her admirers to help come up with monikers for her twins, Kailyn shared a screenshot of a name that her aunt suggested. “Aire was your great great grandfather’s middle name and also his father’s middle name,” her family member texted (see here). Although it’s a family name, Kailyn admitted that she couldn’t choose that one since it’s Kylie Jenner‘s son’s name. “My aunt’s suggestion but I don’t want to use it bc Kylie Jenner,” she penned, along with a laughing emoji.

The Kardashians star welcomed her son, Aire, in February 2022 and didn’t confirm his name until nearly one year later. Originally, Kylie named her son Wolfe Jacques Webster, but later swapped it to Aire Webster. Earlier that day, Kailyn confirmed her pregnancy on her Barely Famous podcast. When chatting with TikTok star Allison Kuch about their recent respective vacations, the MTV personality showed off her baby bump.

“We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she joked. Allison was quick to inquire what Kailyn meant. “Wait! You came home with a permanent souvenir?” she said. The blonde beauty then shifted the camera to her growing pregnancy belly. “Oh my god! Why didn’t I know this?” her friend exclaimed, to which Kailyn laughed.

Kailyn is a proud momma to five children including Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with Chris Lopez. She is currently expecting the twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, who is also the father of her fifth child, Rio. The podcast host confirmed the arrival of her fifth child on the October 13 episode of the show. She also explained why she waited to announce Rio’s arrival. “It’s never been true that he wasn’t allowing me to post anything,” Kailyn said about her beau. “Every single time I’ve wanted to announce this by myself, on my own, on my own terms, that has been taken away from me.”