‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Kailyn Lowry Responds To Speculation She’s Dating Chris Lopez Again

Kailyn Lowry reveals her relationship status with Chris Lopez, whom she shares two of her sons with, in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star also opens up about her feelings towards marriage!

“I heard rumors that me and Chris [Lopez] were back together,” Kailyn Lowry admitted while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The MTV star, who was promoting the new season of Teen Mom 2 premiering on May 4, was referring to the speculation that began in March when she asked in an Instagram Story video, “Is it possible to move forward in a romantic relationship with a partner after fights and a lot of personal drama with the relationship have gone public?” It’s no secret that Kailyn has had many “fights” with Chris, her ex whom she shares her sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 9 months, with.

A throwback photo of Kailyn Lowry with Chris Lopez, whom she attended the University of Delaware with. They began dating in 2016, and went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship.

While Kailyn didn’t clarify whom she was referring to in that cryptic video from March — or if she was just proposing a hypothetical question — she did reveal her relationship status with Chris. In reaction to the dating rumors, Kailyn told us, “But no — we’re co-parenting. That’s it.” Kailyn even confirmed that their youngest son Creed, who arrived in July of 2020, “just started” going to Chris’s house for visits after their past drama.

While Kailyn isn’t back together with Chris, she did tell HollywoodLife how she feels about getting married again. “You know what? It really depends on the day that you ask me,” Kailyn confessed. “On some days, I’m like, ‘Wow, I would really love to get married and have a partner and do sh-t, together,’ and some days I’m like, ‘I would never do that again.’ So, it really, really depends on the day. Since you’re asking me today, I’d say probably not. “

Chris Lopez with his son, Lux.

For now, Kailyn is enjoying her “me-time” as a single mom. “Creed is almost 1. So, he’ll be nine months, you know, this week and he’s getting to that age where I am starting to have like a little bit of me-time,” she explained. “He just started going to his dad’s and I’m going to go kayaking on Saturday. And I love having that kind of freedom to do things that I want in my free time. I don’t know that I would want to get into another relationship or get married anytime soon. I feel like I’ve been in a relationship since I got pregnant at sixteen, you know, sixteen seventeen years old. So, I feel good about having my independence back.”

In addition to her relationship with Chris, Kailyn dated Jo Rivera (they were high school sweethearts) and was later married to Javi Marroquin between 2012-2017 (they split in 2016, however). Chris isn’t the only ex Kailyn has had recent drama with; in an episode of Teen Mom 2 that aired in Oct. 2020, Kailyn accused Javi of proposing they hook up despite being engaged to Lauren Comeau at the time. Given this scandal, HollywoodLife also asked Kailyn where her relationship with Javi currently stands.

Kailyn Lowry’s four sons (Lincoln, Lux, Creed and Isaac) pose for a photo.

“I don’t want to say too much just because [Javi] doesn’t film anymore,” Kailyn told us. “So, he wants to stay private. But right now, we are co-parenting and, you know, we’re sticking to boundaries that we have in place. And so, I would say it’s going well.” Kailyn shares her second eldest son, Lincoln, 7, with Javi.

While Kailyn is focusing on co-parenting with her three exes, Chris did reveal how he feels about getting back with the mother of his children during an episode of his podcast, P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, in Jan. 2021. At the time, Chris didn’t sound ready to close the lid on a romantic future with Kailyn. When asked by his co-host Bread if he’s still in love with Kailyn, Chris mysteriously said, “I plead the fifth,” according to The Hollywood Gossip. He then explained, “I can’t answer that right now…it’s iffy. To me, it would have to be later down the line. It’s too much…hurt…the hardest thing is leaving a relationship you didn’t want to be leave…you lose trust.”