‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Biggest Deal-Breaker When It Comes To Dating

Mom-of-four Kailyn Lowry has opened up about the boundaries she’s set in her dating life, and what her biggest dealbreakers are.

Reality star Kailyn Lowry, 28, is getting back into dating! The Teen Mom 2 cast member, who is a proud mom to four boys, opened up about what she’s looking for in a partner on the Nov. 5 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. While she loves her four sons, Kailyn revealed she doesn’t want to expand her family by dating someone with kids of their own. “Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like,” she began.

“But I don’t think that I could talk to people. I don’t have anything in common [with men].” Kailyn shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. “I have four f***ing kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man. I’m not gonna date someone who has kids. I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not.”

Because of her public persona, Kailyn revealed that dating apps are a no-go because the thinks men would “seek [her] out” to be on the show. “I’m so awkward that I don’t know how I would be on a first date,” she explained. “Like, I don’t eat in front of someone for, like, 10 weeks. Do not take me out on a date where I have to eat in front of you because I won’t.”

Kailyn also opened up about her future family plans. “I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” she confessed, adding, “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this.” Surprisingly, she also revealed that she never particularly wanted to have children in the first place, and is still shocked that she’s a mother of four at the age of 28. “This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f**king kids. I didn’t even want kids, ever,” the MTV star said.