‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She ‘Might Be Done’ Having Kids After Having 4th Son

Kailyn Lowry is getting candid about whether or not she’s up for having a fifth child. She’s revealing if after four boys she wants to try for a little girl.

Kailyn Lowry is a proud boy mom! After four sons, she says that not only has she never been trying for a daughter, she might just be done with having kids altogether. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed her future family plans on the Nov. 5 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. While she loves her four sons, Kailyn says she’s not ready to have a “starting five basketball team” on her hands if she ended up with another boy. Kail begins speaking on the topic at the one hour and one minute mark below:

Kailyn’s’s taking a never say never approach, admitting, “I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” she confessed, “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this.”

That’s what happened when she became pregnant with fourth son, three-month-old Creed, after she ended up back with her ex Chris Lopez. She was already upset with him for allegedly being an absentee dad to their three-year-old son Lux, yet had another child by him. Kailyn did however blame herself and admitted that getting pregnant by him for a second time was “my fault.”

Kailyn then said that she never really wanted to have children in the first place, and is still amazed that she’s a mother of four at the age of 28. “This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f**king kids. I didn’t even want kids, ever,” the MTV star confessed. In addition to Lux and Creed, Kailyn has a 10-year-old son Isaac by ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and a six-year-old son Lincoln by ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn admitted that with her pregnancies she was “never trying for a girl” and that she likely won’t be in the future. “I’m very well maybe done. With my luck it would be another boy. I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team. I’m kind of over that, and I feel like literally I’m sick of the toilet seats being up, I’m sick of the dirty socks everywhere, I really am just like, ‘Clean up your sh*t.’” The mom of four also added that she’ll be happy to be done with changing dirty diapers in a few years. Kailyn revealed, “Lux is finally just potty trained and I have one more left so I think I might be done.” But as she said earlier, Kail truly doesn’t know if she’s really finished having kids!