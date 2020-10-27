‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Lowry Tearfully Reveals She’s Pregnant Again — It’s ‘Really Scary’

After Chris Lopez’s aunt leaked personal information about Kailyn Lowry online, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star broke down in tears and revealed why her future now seems ‘scary’.

At the start of the Oct. 27 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry revealed she “got some news involving Chris [Lopez] that was really hard to deal with”, but she wasn’t ready to talk about it yet. So instead, she celebrated her son, Isaac‘s, 10th birthday with her boys. However, once Chris’s aunt leaked Kailyn’s sonogram pics online, Kailyn was forced to reveal her news earlier than expected.

“Chris’s aunt decided to post a photo of my ultrasound on social media, which obviously went viral. And I haven’t really said anything publicly about it, [but] I’m pregnant,” Kailyn revealed in a private confessional. “I have no talked to Chris — I don’t talk to him. He has been in an out of jail. I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening.”

Through tears, Kailyn continued, “I know that people have a ton of questions. They’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that, and I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about a relationship where domestic violence is there, and where it’s just really toxic. So I’m still trying to figure that stuff out. As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything, and so going into this one knowing that he won’t be there at all is really scary.”

Meanwhile, Leah Messer revealed secrets about her past, including the fact that she was once addicted to painkillers. Her battle with substance abuse was well documented on the show just a few years ago, but this was the first time Leah had ever admitted her truth out loud — on camera. And while she felt it was the right time to share it, especially because she’s currently writing a book about her life, her ex, Jeremy Calvert, wasn’t too thrilled about her revealing that part of her past.

“I lost myself.” 💔 @KailLowry’s boys are beginning to pick up on what’s happening in her life, and they have *a lot* of questions for her on tonight’s #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/OL0A5rQBln — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 27, 2020

Later, Briana DeJesus gave DeVoin a chance to step up, but he didn’t. He was supposed to take Nova to get her hair done, but he showed up late, which only upset Nova. So Nova asked Briana to join them, and she did, but then DeVoin left halfway through her hair appointment. He said he had to go to work, and Briana couldn’t understand why he’d show up late if he knew he had to work later that day.

Finally, Chelsea Houska tried to change Aubree‘s visitation agreement with Adam Lind’s parents. Her lawyer drew up a letter to send their way, so Chelsea still has no idea how they’ll react, but she thinks it’s all in the best interest of Aubree. Especially because Aubree doesn’t wan to go to their house half the time she’s obligated to.

Oh, and Jade Cline went partying in Las Vegas.

