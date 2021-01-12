Kailyn Lowry Regrets Exposing Javi Marroquin’s Alleged Sex Invite On ‘Teen Mom 2’: I’m ‘Embarrassed’

During part two of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ virtual reunion, Kailyn Lowry admitted her regret after exposing Javi Marroquin’s alleged attempt to hook up earlier in the season.

Kailyn Lowry confessed to regretting “the things” said has said concerning her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, during part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that aired on Jan. 12. Yes, this included that one story about Javi allegedly telling Kailyn “I want to f— you” in a Wawa parking lot, which Kailyn told all her MTV viewers in an episode that aired in Oct. 2020.

On Part 2 of the #TeenMom2 Reunion, we’re catching up with @KailLowry—and she definitely has *a lot* to reflect on this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/B7veiXNlxw — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 11, 2021

In the wake of the backlash such an allegation provoked, Kailyn said, “[I’m] actually really embarrassed about the things that I’ve said on TV about their situation, because it’s not my place and not my business to put those kinds of things out there.” Kailyn then admitted that she’ll be watching her words more carefully from here on out.