Kailyn Lowry Regrets Exposing Javi Marroquin’s Alleged Sex Invite On ‘Teen Mom 2’: I’m ‘Embarrassed’
During part two of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ virtual reunion, Kailyn Lowry admitted her regret after exposing Javi Marroquin’s alleged attempt to hook up earlier in the season.
Kailyn Lowry confessed to regretting “the things” said has said concerning her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, during part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that aired on Jan. 12. Yes, this included that one story about Javi allegedly telling Kailyn “I want to f— you” in a Wawa parking lot, which Kailyn told all her MTV viewers in an episode that aired in Oct. 2020.
In the wake of the backlash such an allegation provoked, Kailyn said, “[I’m] actually really embarrassed about the things that I’ve said on TV about their situation, because it’s not my place and not my business to put those kinds of things out there.” Kailyn then admitted that she’ll be watching her words more carefully from here on out.
However, Kailyn did cut herself some slack — something she has been learning to do. “I’m very very hard on myself and I need to work on that. I need to give myself some grace. A lot of people, if their lives were on TV in their 20s, it’d be a sh-t show too!,” she insisted.
The fallout of Kailyn’s on-screen story time about Javi was documented later on this season of Teen Mom 2. In the original episode, Kailyn claimed that not only did Javi offer to have sex — which she turned down — but that Javi had also been allegedly sending her text messages trying to “meet up.” In a later episode, which aired on Dec. 22, Kailyn claimed that Javi was “upset” that she filmed “about the situation.”
“He’s pissed at me — I can tell by everything. I’m actually going to be done for the day. I can’t. I’m done filming,” Kailyn told a friend in the car during the episode, after dropping off their son Lincoln at Javi and Lauren’s home. Kailyn added, “[Lauren] came out [of the house] and said something about talking to her. This is like not good — what’s about to happen is not good.”
Kailyn later had a “private conversation” with Lauren, and wrote her a public apology on Twitter. Meanwhile, Lauren has now sparked split speculation after sharing cryptic quotes on Instagram this past December, and Kailyn has since deleted her Twitter account.
Kailyn also discussed the two other fathers of her children during the reunion. She confessed to being “very surprised” that Chris Lopez ultimately attended her at-home birth for their second son, Creed, in July of 2020, despite their co-parenting drama. Meanwhile, Kailyn revealed how counseling has helped her and Jo Rivera, whom she shares her 10-year-old son Isaac with, which you can watch in the Twitter clip above.