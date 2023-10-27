Kailyn Lowry Pregnant: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Expecting Twins With Elijah Scott

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Kailyn Lowry confirmed that she’s expecting twins in the October 27 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. The Teen Mom 2 alum was speaking with TikTok star Allison Kuch about their Thailand vacations when Kailyn dropped the baby bombshell. “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” Kailyn, 31, says.

The reality star adds, “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea.” Kailyn reveals she was “eating everything” while in Thailand. “My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant],” she recalls.

This latest pregnancy will have Kailyn welcoming babies #6 and #7 with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Kailyn recently just confirmed that she secretly welcomed her fifth child, son Rio, with Elijah. Despite speculation going around for months about Kailyn’s fifth pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 alum didn’t reveal the news herself until the October 13 edition of her podcast.

Kailyn admitted that Rio’s birth was “traumatizing” because he arrived unexpectedly. She also addressed rumors about why she didn’t confirm her fifth child until now. “It’s never been true that he wasn’t allowing me to post anything,” Kailyn said about Elijah.

She later added, “Every single time I’ve wanted to announce this by myself, on my own, on my own terms, that has been taken away from me.” In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Kailyn said she “wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline.”

Kailyn’s family continues to grow. In addition to Rio and the twins, Kailyn is also mom to Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with Chris Lopez. Kailyn hasn’t revealed her due date or the genders of her twins yet. The upcoming new year is going to be a big one for Kailyn and her family!