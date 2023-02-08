Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Seemingly Confirms She Had A 5th Baby

Chris Lopez insinuated that his ex, Kailyn Lowry, had a baby during a social media rant after months of pregnancy rumors.

Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry‘s ex and father of two of her children, has seemingly revealed that she has recently given birth. He did so while letting his thoughts loose under a since-deleted Instagram comment on Feb. 8 that can be seen below. “At this point it ain’t about the kids..she doin too much… on here and behind the scenes…running to the internet for validation because her fans enable her behavior,” his rant began.

Chris then went on to describe the situation that seemingly sparked his rant: Kail allegedly needing to control all situations. He claimed that Kail was so angry that he brought their son to school an hour late that she decided to unnecessarily pull him for the day and take him for a haircut instead. He then accused her of taking advantage of him because he has been “keeping quiet” about their issues and said he no longer will. Chris concluded the message by telling her to worry about her alleged new child. “You claim to be so real so raw but yet you got a whole new born you should be focused on and yet your trying to create unnecessary drama…” he slammed.

The comment came just hours before a source close to the 31-year-old reality star and mother of four (or five) claimed she welcomed a child with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. “Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah,” the insider told The Sun. “She has only told close family and friends.”

Rumors that Kail and Elijah, who went Instagram official in May 2022, were expecting began after Chris posted and then deleted a tweet that was seemingly aimed at his ex for not fighting him. “out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it,” he said, according to The Sun. In September, the publication obtained photos of Kail leaving a Wawa convenience store in baggy clothes that appeared to hide a growing baby bump. The photos can be seen here.

Kailyn has not publicly confirmed or denied the pregnancy gossip at the time of this writing. As of now, it’s known that she has a 13-year-old son, Isaac, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, a 9-year-old son, Lincoln, she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and two sons with Chris: Lux, 5, and Creed, 2.

Kailyn has continued posting on social media as if her life has not dramatically changed. Her last two Instagram posts are for her podcasts, Coffee Convos podcast, which she hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, and her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, which she hosts with Vee Rivera, who is married to her ex-boyfriend, Jo. Before that, she posted an update on her son, Creed. “So thankful we have gotten past these last few weeks of sickness,” she captioned two pics of him taking a bubble bath. “it’s been really rough over here but the kids have been troopers & are doing much better now.”

