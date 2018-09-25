Kailyn Lowry ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For Ex Jo Rivera & His New Wife — She’s The Perfect Stepmom

So, how did Kailyn Lowry feel as she watched her baby daddy, Jo Rivera, marry another woman on Sept. 23? Well, she approves of the bride, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, cried at her ex-boyfriend’s wedding. But not for the reason that sentence implies! After the Teen Mom 2 star tweeted that she “bawled” as Jo Rivera, 26, wedded Vee Torres on Sept. 23, we found out where those happy tears came from. “Kailyn couldn’t be happier for Jo and Vee, she thinks they’re awesome together,” a Teen Mom insider EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She loves how Vee is with Isaac and thinks she’s the perfect stepmom.” Our insider is referring to Kailyn and Jo’s 8-year-old son, Isaac, whom they welcomed in 2010 after the parents co-starred on 16 and Pregnant together. They called it quits soon after the birth, and Kailyn went on to have her sons Lincoln and Lux with ex-boyfriends Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez. But Kailyn has no hard feelings against the woman who came after her!

“Vee has never been anything but friendly and respectful to Kailyn, and she really appreciates the effort Vee has made to get to know her and to get on with her,” our insider continues. Instead of Vee, it was Kailyn’s relationship with her former high school sweetheart, Jo, that had more reason for concern! Kailyn admitted that they “hated each other’s guts” and “barely coparented” in a 2017 MTV News interview. Thankfully, they experienced a “complete 180” flip and her and Jo are now “best friends,” Kailyn continued to tell the outlet. And our insider now delivers an update on these Teen Mom 2 co-stars’ relationship! “Kailyn has no unresolved feelings towards Jo, they were together when they were really young, and they’ve both moved on, but managed to remain friends, which shows a lot of maturity on both their sides,” our insider explains.

“Their wedding was absolutely beautiful, and Kailyn was incredibly touched that they invited her to be part of their big day,” our insider goes on. “A lot of people think it’s weird that Kailyn was there, but she doesn’t care, and neither do Jo and Vee, they have managed to build a great relationship, and it’s something they are all really proud of—plus, it’s awesome for Isaac to be surrounded by so much love.” Kailyn even managed to snap a family photo with her, Jo and Isaac on the groom’s big day! Isaac was a ring bearer with Jo and Vee’s daughter, Vivi, Us Weekly reported. An adorable family on both sides!

Kailyn later addressed the people who thought her attendance was “weird,” tweeting, “Y’all really want me to still be bitter about Jo & Vee. We’ve come a long way since we were 18. I couldn’t ask for a better stepmom for isaac. Literally cried tears of happiness for them last night. 💖 that’s fam.” Preach!