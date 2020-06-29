It was a mother-son day at the beach for Kailyn Lowry and her middle child, Lincoln Marroquin. He showed off his new platinum buzz cut while playing in the sand with the pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ star.

With three young sons and another boy on the way, Kailyn Lowry needs to make sure each of her kids gets some quality time alone with their mom before she has to tends to the needs of a newborn. On June 29, the Teen Mom 2 star took middle child Lincoln Marroquin, six, to the beach in Lewes, Delaware for some sunny playtime. Linc had a big smile on his face in a selfie that Kail shared to her Instagram stories. Kail’s son by ex-husband Javi Marroquin is still rocking his newly dyed platinum blonde hair. He had it done during a trip to the salon on June 17 with his older brother half-brother Isaac Rivera, 10, who got his locks dyed in a fiery red color. The MTV star sure is doing her best to spoil her boys before the new infant arrives.

Kailyn appeared to be giving a tribute to the day being all about Lincoln via her necklace. She wore a silver chain with the letters “I L L” separated about an inch apart. It likely stands for “I love Lincoln,” which is so special! Kail was seen only from the chest up in the photo, while wearing a black swimsuit with halter straps. She kept her heavily pregnant belly well hidden, as to sweetly give Lincoln all the attention in the photo.

Kail stuck her tongue out at the camera in a playful way, and with the bright red stripe down the middle it looked like she might have just had a popsicle. She wore her glasses and had her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail as she and Lincoln cooled off under the shade of their beach umbrella.

Lincoln had a couple of playmates along to join in the ocean fun. Kailyn also shared an IG photo of friend Emily Rae’s two young sons sitting on a beach blanket with their hair freshly wet from a swim. Kail wrote “Beach buddies” over the picture of the brothers.

It won’t be long now before Lincoln has a brand new baby brother. While Kailyn hasn’t given her exact due date, she noted in a March 11 Instagram post that she was getting her “20 week ultrasounds,” which would put the arrival of her new son in mid to late July. So she’s really in the home stretch now. In addition to Isaac and Lincoln, Kailyn shares a two-year-old son Lux Lowry with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who is also the father of her unborn baby.