Elijah Scott: 5 Things To Know About Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend Amid Baby News

Kailyn Lowry is famous for her appearance on ‘Teen Mom 2.’

She’s been dating Elijah Scott since 2022.

In 2023, reports emerged that Kailyn had given birth to her fifth child in November of 2022.

Kailyn Lowry, 31, is literally famous for being a mom. The reality star has taken on the role no fewer than four times that the public is aware of — she welcomed her oldest child Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, followed by Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, however, has been coy about whether or not she actually gave birth to her fifth child, reportedly a son, in late 2022. While she seemed to slip up and confirm the birth of a fifth child during the July 5, 2023 episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast with Vee Torres, no official confirmation by Kailyn exists so far — not even of a pregnancy.

Still, she told Aurora Culpo of The Culpo Sisters during the podcast that she was watching an episode of the TLC show while in the hospital giving birth — seemingly outing herself and the news. “I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” she said.

A source told the U.S. Sun in February of 2023 that she had in fact given birth with her current boyfriend Elijah Scott. “Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah,” a source said. “She has only told close family and friends.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the man Kailyn Lowry is currently dating.

Elijah is a construction worker

According to Us Weekly, Kailyn recently shared that her boyfriend “pours concrete” with the best of them. “Get you someone who pours concrete by day and sings R&B by night,” she captioned a June 21, 2023 video on IG stories. According to Yahoo, he’s also worked in auto repair, running a business called Scott Auto & Motorcycle Repair. It’s unclear if he still works there.

He was in the army

Before dabbling in auto repair and construction, Yahoo reports that Elijah served time in the U.S. Army.

Elijah did not have children when he met Kailyn

Per Us Weekly, when the topic once came up of having a fifth child with Elijah during her podcast, she revealed that he didn’t have any kids. “Ah, I don’t know,” she said. “Like the idea of starting over. My youngest [son, Creed] is about to be two. But my boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could go either way.”

He was Kailyn’s neighbor

According to the Barely Famous podcast host, the duo met in a rather simple way — they were neighbors in Delaware! “I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house,” Elijah said during a June 2022 episode of the podcast. She also revealed she was the one to pursue him.

Elijah takes care of his health

If he indeed did become a father, it would make sense that Kail’s boyfriend would want to stay healthy. And the reality star apparently revealed that he’s taking active steps to stay that way. “Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning,” she said while promoting the product in April of 2022. “He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine.”