Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Twins: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Gives Birth 5 Weeks Early

Kailyn Lowry is now a mom of seven! The Teen Mom alum, 31, announced that she welcomed twins — a son and a daughter — with boyfriend Elijah Scott on the January 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, according to PEOPLE. Kailyn said her twins were born five weeks early via C-section and had to stay in the NICU. “I was terrified, because I’m like, ‘I just don’t love this idea,’ ” Kailyn said about having a C-section for the first time.

The twins were six weeks old when the podcast was recorded, Kailyn said. She also confirmed that she got her tubes tied after the younger twin, her only daughter, was born. “I don’t regret it. But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not…like it wouldn’t have upset me,” the mom of seven said.

Kailyn has five other kids including Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with Chris Lopez. She welcomed her son, Rio, with Elijah in 2023.

Kailyn announced her pregnancy with her twins during a podcast episode in October 2023. At the time, Kailyn chatted with Allison Kuch and revealed that she became pregnant during a recent vacation. “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she joked. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea.” Kailyn confirmed the sex of her twins via Instagram on November 10, 2023. She had her sons kick soccer balls that revealed blue and pink powder, confirming that she was expecting one boy and one girl.

The reality star previously kept her fifth pregnancy a secret. She didn’t reveal the news herself until October 2023 on her podcast and explained that son Rio’s birth was “traumatizing” because he arrived unexpectedly. She also addressed rumors about why she waited so long to confirm her fifth child. “It’s never been true that he wasn’t allowing me to post anything,” Kailyn said about Elijah. “Every single time I’ve wanted to announce this by myself, on my own, on my own terms, that has been taken away from me.”