Teresa Giudice Recalls Cooking Dinner for ‘Everyone’ While Incarcerated & Says Prison Food ‘Was Really Good’

Teresa Giudice always eats well — even when she’s incarcerated! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, recalled being imprisoned for nearly a year at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, back in 2015 in a revealing new podcast interview. “I have to say the food was really good,” she divulged during the HollywoodRaw podcast episode on January 17. “And I actually cooked there also ’cause, you know, I’m a three (time) New York Times bestselling author for three of my cookbooks out of four,” she explained.

Teresa doubled down on the claim that prison food was delicious. “I’m telling you, the food was so good,” she insisted. “What was my favorite was when I first got there, they had banana nut muffins. I would have a banana nut muffin every morning. It was so good! And then they ended up running out of them, and I was, like, so mad. Because they were so good! They were really good.” The ultimate “girl mom” also claimed she made a chicken stir fry that served as “dinner for everyone” at the facility — according to her estimation, around 200 women inmates.

The cookbook author, who is mom to daughters Milania, 17, Gia, 22, and Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, has previously spoken out on her 2015 experiences in prison. She was sent there in 2015 for alleged wire, mail, and bankruptcy fraud charges. In fact, she wrote an entire memoir entitled Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again in 2016, pulling back the curtain on inmate life for a reality star and how she made the very best of the bad situation.

“I exercised, I manifested, I did yoga every single day,” Teresa told TMZ during an impromptu interview in December of 2022 “I wrote my book when I was in prison.” And again, she mentioned the food, saying, “where I was, the food wasn’t so bad.”