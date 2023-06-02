Milania Giudice, 17, & Antonia Gorga, 17, Reunite At Prom Amid ‘RHONJ’ Family Feud: Photo

Although their mothers, Teresa Giudice, 51, and Melissa Gorga, 44, may be feuding, their daughters, Milania Giudice and Antonia Gorga, both 17, reunited at their prom on Jun. 1! Antonia took to her Instagram Story that night to post a selfie with her cousin at the lavish event. Although Melissa’s daughter didn’t caption the photo, she did tag Milania on the post. Antonia appeared to be the one holding the camera, as she puckered up next to a smiling Milania.

Once Antonia posted the selfie, many of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans re-posted the selfie on social media and left their reactions to their reunion in the comments. “This made my heart warm @antoniagorgaa @milania.ggiudice,” one fan account wrote, while a second added, “Beautiful. The children acting like adults.” Several of the show’s admirers couldn’t help but point out that the two ladies were able to set differences aside, unlike their parents. “Next generation breaking toxic traits…,” the fan penned.

Melissa’s mini-me, Antonia, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her glittering blue dress that same day. “Prom #1,” she captioned the post, along with a blue heart emoji to match her gown. The teen TV personality completed her sequined blue dress with gold bracelets and a simple gold necklace. Her 189K followers took to the comments to gush over the chic dress. “My senior,” her mom wrote in the comments, while a fan added, “Stunning and totally Your twin!” Antonia’s dad, Joe Gorga, also took to the comments to react to seeing his daughter all grown up. “Happy But Sad,” he wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

Milania took to TikTok to share several videos of her elegant green dress for her prom on Jun. 1. “Prom,” she captioned the post, along with green heart emoji. The Giudice’s daughter looked chic in the silky dress that featured a low-cut back and lace pattern on the back. She paired the prom dress with silver droplet earrings, extra-long curls, and a few silver rings. Many of her TikTok followers took to the comments to gush over the videos. “Gorgeous!!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “Fabulous! all stunning girls, and you Mum has raised youse all with such love and manners. xxxx.” Milania also posed with her sister, Gabriella Giudice, 19, who rocked a glittering black gown (watch here).

The ladies prom photos come amid their respective mother’s feud with each other. In addition, the show’s 14th season has reportedly been paused due to Teresa and Melissa’s drama, per Page Six. Melissa also spilled the tea on her On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast on May 4, to reveal whether or not she plans to leave the hit reality TV series. The 44-year-old said she has “no intentions on leaving” and that, “I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality.” Part one of the Season 13 reunion premiered on May 30, with part two set to air on Jun. 6.