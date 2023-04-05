Milania Giudice, 17, Recreates Iconic ‘RHONJ’ Scene With Dad Joe On TikTok: Watch

They grow up so fast! The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, 50, and Joe Giudice‘s daughter, Milania, 17, recreated an iconic scene from the show with her dad on Apr. 3. The scene that they recreated was from Season 3 when the now-teenager asked her dad “gimme pizza you old troll.” She captioned the TikTok with the same quote, as her 50-year-old dad stood by with a blank stare. For the modern rendition of the scene, Milania rocked a strapless floral dress, while her pops opted for a bright-pink t-shirt and jeans.

In the original scene (watch here), Teresa was getting her makeup done, while her now ex-husband ate a slice of pizza in the kitchen. Milania, who was around five years old at the time, became frustrated with Joe, as he wouldn’t give her a bite of the food. Ironically, in the scene, the brunette beauty was gushing about how “well-behaved” her kids are and how she was excited to bring them to an event with her. Later, Teresa asked her daughter, Gabriella, 19, what the problem was, to which she replied, “She’s [Miliania] a little tiny brat.”

After Milania and her dad recreated the scene and shared it with her 240K followers, many fans of the Bravo show took to the comments to react to the clip. “All I hear in my head is Teresa saying ‘MILIANIA!'”, one fan joked, while another added, “I remember when you called him a poopy head. I love yalls relationship lol.” A third noted how much they loved to watch Milania on the show. “Omg you were the BEST child to watch on TV!!!!”, while another commented, “this needs to be a series haha.” And we couldn’t agree more!

As many know, Teresa and her ex share four daughters, Milania, Gabriella, Gia, 22, and Audrina, 15. Recently, Milania also included her mom on her TikTok on Mar. 29, when they were bonding over fruit snacks. “Hey guys, me and my mom are trying the Fruit Roll Up and the ice cream thing that we’ve been saying we’ve been wanting to try,” the brunette beauty said. Her mom added that she would always eat the cherry flavor of the snack as a kid. “My mom would buy them and my favorite flavor was cherry,” the TV personality told her daughter.

Milania’s recent videos with her parents come amid Season 13 of RHONJ. The mid-season trailer was released on Mar. 27, and teased what led up to Teresa’s ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. “How can I celebrate somebody else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?”, Melissa said in the clip regarding Teresa’s 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. The ninth episode of this season aired on Apr. 4, with the next to premiere on Apr. 11.