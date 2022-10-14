Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.

Antonia, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, 43, is a growing social media star with a blue check and nearly 160K followers via Instagram. She sports an additional 183.5K followers on video platform TikTok. Antonia posted a video the same day giving fans an even better view of her ribbed mini dress. In the clip, she posed in a mirror to the sped of version of the song “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna. She accessorized with a brown suede Prada bag and matching booties and finished off the look with layered gold necklaces. Antonia wore her hair in soft curls and mouthed the lyrics to the song as she showed off the look. She also posted the TikTok clip to Instagram stories.

Fans via TikTok gushed over her beautiful look. “Beautiful! You look just like your momma,” commented a follower, while another wrote, “This girl is absolutely gorgeous just like her mother and her father she doesn’t look like Aunt Teresa,” referencing new bride Teresa Giudice. Others compared her directly to her aunt, who has been famously feuding with Antonia’s parents Melissa and Joe Gorga, who is Teresa’s only sibling. Antonia is the eldest of Joe and Melissa’s three children — she has two younger brothers, Gino, 15, and Joe’s namesake Joey, 12.