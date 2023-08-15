Teresa Giudice Rocks Daisy Dukes On Girls Trip To Greece With All 4 Daughters: Photos

Teresa Giudice, 51, is definitely a cool mom! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts in the latest photo dump from her Mykonos vacation in Greece on Aug. 15. Teresa paired her Chanel cut-off shorts with a white camisole top, lace-up sandals, and a bright-blue wide-brim hat. She posed in the group photo alongside all four of her daughters including Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13.

Her daughters looked all grown up and matched their momma’s stylish vibe. Gia, for her part, looked stunning in a hot-pink cut-out dress with white slides. Meanwhile, Gabriella and Audriana nearly twinned with similar white bra tops and silk beige trousers. Milania also stood out in an effortlessly striking blue-and-white floral dress, which also featured side cut-outs. “my forever,” Teresa’s 22-year-old daughter captioned the post, along with an orange heart emoji.

Soon after Gia shared the family photo with her 922K followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over how grown up the 51-year-old’s daughters are. “Audri & Gabs look identical now!”, one fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “can’t tell which one is audriana or gabriella! wow identical.” A separate admirer couldn’t help but note how much all of the gals look alike. “How did teresa manage to have 4 births and 2 sets of twins?!”, they joked, along with a clapping emoji.

This is not the first vacation photo dump from the Giudice ladies, as Teresa took to Instagram on Aug. 12 to share a video montage from their trip. The Bravo personality made sure to also include photos with her husband, Luis Ruelas, who she married last summer. “She gets it from her Momma #mykonos #loveyou #unforgettable,” she captioned the sweet post of their time in Greece.

The 48-year-old and his wife took to Instagram on Aug. 6 to celebrate their first wedding anniversary with a series of loved-up photos. “Happy Anniversary 🇮🇹 #sardegna #summerlove #happyanniversary #italy,” Teresa captioned the post. Luis and the Standing Strong author tied the knot in Aug. 2022 during a lavish ceremony in New Jersey. The couple now have a happy blended family as Luis has two sons David and Nicholas, of his own from a prior relationship. Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 until their 2020 split.