Madonna Seductively Sucks on Pink Candy Backstage Amid ‘Celebration’ Tour: Photos

Madonna is thoroughly enjoying every moment of her Celebration World Tour — even backstage! In a new Instagram carousel shared Thursday, January 11, the “Like a Virgin” singer, 65, sucked on a pink sugared strip of candy while having her eye makeup done by a makeup artist. She wore her famous blonde locks in waves and rocked black nail polish as she stared down the camera in the stitched together pics. Other pics showed Madge with her completed makeup glam, and a short clip of her rocking a stunning silver halo headdress featuring a blue jewel at the forehead.

Another couple of photos showed the songstress in a black lace bustier having her hair style in her iconic “Marilyn” curls, and yet another couple of snaps showed her in a metallic bodysuit and long, straight hair. A final pic showed her from the back on a private jet, sporting a black football jersey with her name emblazoned on the back. “Before, during and after………….BTS!” she captioned the sexy photo collection on Thursday.

Madonna has over 19 million fans on the platform, and many couldn’t contain themselves in the comment thread. “There’s no one like Madonna. absolutely no one,” gushed a fan, while another wrote, “I can’t believe I’m seeing you tonight,” alongside a row of crying emojis.

“Madonna been selling out stadiums over 40 years and y’all wonder why she’s the queen of pop,” enthused a third, while a fourth exclaimed, “STUNNING!!!”

The mother of six recently resumed her highly anticipated tour after spending the holidays with her six children, Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Her performances are all the more impressive considering her June 2023 hospitalization for a “serious bacterial infection.” Though the tour was postponed, Madonna recovered and finally hit the stage in October with a show in London.