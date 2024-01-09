Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Legal Battle: What to Know About the Restraining Orders, Abuse Allegations, and More

Image Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer has taken her issues with ex Darius Jackson to a legal level. The former Nickelodeon star, 30, got a temporary restraining order against Darius and temporary sole custody of their eight-month-old son, Leodis. Keke accused her ex of alleged physical abuse, but Darius has denied Keke’s claims that were included in court documents. Keke and Darius have had a tumultuous relationship for some time, but things have gotten worse than ever.

However, in December of 2023, her ex filed papers claiming she was actually the “primary aggressor,” and shortly thereafter, he also filed for a restraining order. In January of 2024, Keke’s restraining order against Darius was extended by six months due to a postponement of a previously scheduled hearing.

Here is everything you need to know about Keke and Darius’ ongoing legal battle.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Relationship Before Their Legal Battle

Keke and Darius have been on-and-off since the summer. They started dating after meeting at an Insecure after-party in May 2021. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” Keke said in an interview with Bustle in March 2022. Later that year, Keke revealed on Saturday Night Live that she was pregnant. The couple’s son Leo was born on February 25, 2023.

Keke and Darius hit a low in their relationship in July 2023, when Darius publicly outfit-shamed Keke for what she wore to the Usher concert. After Darius doubled down on his insult, the pair broke up — but not for good. They seemingly confirmed they were back together when they celebrated Keke’s 30th birthday in August 2023. All seemed good with the couple again until the latest legal developments.

Keke Palmer Files Legal Documents Against Darius Jackson

On November 9, Keke filed for sole custody of their son. She also filed a restraining order against Darius and accused him of allegedly physically abusing her. A judge granted Keke the temporary restraining order and temporary custody of her son.

In the docs obtained by US Weekly, Keke claimed that Darius allegedly once “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” She claimed that she has security camera footage of the incident that occurred on November 5.

The Scream Queens actress recalled “many instances” of alleged “physical violence” that also allegedly occurred in front of her son. She claimed Darius even threatened to kill himself with a gun if she left him. In the docs, Keke confirmed that their romance was officially over. She said that she and her son’s father “finally ended for good” in early October 2023 due to the “physical and emotional abuse” allegedly “inflicted” on her by him.

According to Page Six, new documents revealed on January 9, 2024, that Keke’s restraining order against Darius had been extended six months, to July 16. Per documents obtained by the outlet, the former couple agreed to a postponement of a hearing previously scheduled for Tuesday, January 9. The restraining order was extended as a consequence of the postponed hearing.

Darius Jackson Responds to Keke Palmer’s Accusations

Darius denied Keke’s abuse allegations, according to a TMZ report from November 13. Sources close to Darius reportedly told TMZ that Darius had gone to Keke’s house to pick up their son on November 5, but when Leo allegedly wasn’t there, an argument occurred between the pair. Keke’s mother, Sharon, allegedly got involved on the phone and “told Darius she’d put a bullet in his head,” TMZ reported. That’s when Darius allegedly tried to take the phone away from Keke which was one of the instances she claimed was physical abuse. The cops arrived at the scene but didn’t file a police report after they “didn’t find any probable cause” to arrest Darius for domestic violence, the TMZ source claimed.

Keke and Darius are reportedly scheduled to appear at a court hearing on December 5 to hash out their legal conflict.

Keke Palmer Moves Hearing to Resolve Issues With Darius Privately

Keke and Darius reportedly agreed to settle their dispute in private, according to Page Six. She filed paperwork in L.A. on November 29 to move the restraining order hearing — which was scheduled to take place on December 5 — out of court to handle the matter privately.

Darius Jackson Alleges Keke Palmer Was ‘Primary Aggressor’

In new court documents obtained by Page Six for a December 18, 2023 report, Darius clapped back at Keke’s claims by labeling her the “primary aggressor” in the relationship. The docs, reportedly filed on December 15, allege that Keke “engaged in abusive behavior” and “physical and verbal abuse” against him, including “punching” him in the face at a birthday party in August of 2021, and allegedly striking and choking him during an argument in February of 2022. He also accused her of drunkenly name-calling him with various expletives during an alleged altercation.

Darius reportedly stated in the docs that he’s currently living with his mother. He’s seeking joint legal and physical custody of their infant son, per the outlet.

Darius Jackson Files for His Own Restraining Order

On December 21, a report emerged claiming the Darius has also filed a restraining order against Keke, alleging that she was abusive to him for “years.” According to documents obtained by Page Six, the actress was “verbally and physically abusive” to him during their relationship. He also reportedly alleged that pal Lenoria Addison once “tried to stop” an “agitated and aggressive” Keke from punching Darius at a birthday party. Darius reportedly presented a screenshot of an alleged text message from Keke reading, “I am sorry for hitting you.”