Keke Palmer Spends 30th Birthday With Ex Darius Jackson After Las Vegas Outfit Controversy: Watch

Keke Palmer turned 30 on Aug. 26, and spent at least some of the day with her ex Darius Jackson, who is also the father of her six-month-old son Leodis. The actress and her 29-year-old former beau livestreamed a lunch outing at a restaurant through one of Darius’ social media accounts, and let followers witness some fun banter and conversation between them. They also sparked reconciliation rumors after Darius referred to her as his “partner in crime,” at one point.

Keke Palmer spends her 30th birthday with ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. pic.twitter.com/CJ79aVNJ4r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

“My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo,” Darius said when Keke brought up the astrological sign, which is her own. “My partner in crime’s a Virgo,” he added while looking at her.

Keke went on to thank Darius for taking her out on her birthday “as always,” and the two seemed to have a great rapport with each other. “I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That’s so sweet,” she said, as they enjoyed drinks at a table.

Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs! pic.twitter.com/HhMJy94YxC — Darius. (@dvulton) August 26, 2023

In addition to taking her out for her birthday, Darius took to Twitter to share an adorable video of a tender moment between her and their son, which can be seen above, and added a loving message in the caption. “Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!” it read.

Keke and Darius’ latest headline-making birthday moments come almost two months after Darius tweeted a controversial tweet that commented on the mother of his child’s sexy outfit at an Usher concert in Las Vegas, NV. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted on July 5 alongside a video of Keke being serenaded by the singer, who was singing “There Goes My Baby,” while she wore the outfit, which included a form-fitted black sheer dress.

Just over a month after the tweet went viral, a source told PEOPLE that the lovebirds had “broken up” and Darius had “moved on” from Keke. Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the split happened shortly after the outfit drama. “Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert,” the insider shared.

Darius, however, spoke out about the breakup news a few days later, and admitted he hadn’t given a statement to any outlet and said any that were out there were false. “I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me.. So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false..,” he wrote in a tweet on Aug. 18. He also added a clip from Forrest Gump in which Tom Hanks‘ character quips, “And that’s all I have to say about that.”